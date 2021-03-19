 

DGAP-News EASY SOFTWARE AG: Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.03.2021, 18:06  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
EASY SOFTWARE AG: Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar

19.03.2021 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muelheim an der Ruhr, March 19, 2021

Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar

EASY SOFTWARE AG and its former Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Dieter Weißhaar, were able to settle their disputes consensually and to end the ongoing legal proceeding by means of a settlement reached before the Duisburg Regional Court. The settlement provides for a payment of a total of EUR 1 million gross to Mr. Weißhaar to settle all claims of Mr. Weißhaar in connection with his activities as a member of the Executive Board of the company, including salary, bonus, and severance payment claims. The company does not maintain its original allegations.

Steve Rowley, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG, welcomes the settlement with Mr. Weißhaar: "The settlement enables us to amicably settle all claims of Mr. Weißhaar, relating to his work for our company in a comprehensive manner. With the settlement now reached, the company can fully concentrate on the further development of its operative business in the future. We have experienced Mr. Weißhaar during the takeover by Battery Ventures as a competent and professional discussion partner whose contribution we have greatly appreciated. We would like to thank Mr. Weißhaar for his work as Chairman of the Management Board and the successes he achieved. We wish him all the best for the future and further exciting challenges, which he will certainly manage very well."

Dieter Weißhaar is also pleased about the amicable settlement: "With the settlement reached, we have fortunately succeeded in establishing legal peace. At the same time, the settlement confirms me in my management activities at the company, and I can look back on my activities as Chairman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG with a positive view. I wish the company with its new majority shareholder Battery Ventures and the new CEO all the best for the future and continued great entrepreneurial success."

EASY SOFTWARE AG
The Management Board

 

19.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 208 450 16-0
Fax: +49(0) 208 450 16-90
E-mail: investor@easy.de
Internet: www.easy.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN991
WKN: A2YN99
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177073

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177073  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177073&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEASY Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EASY SOFTWARE AG: Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar DGAP-News: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement EASY SOFTWARE AG: Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar 19.03.2021 / 18:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Muelheim an der …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Haupt-Trikotsponsor von Manchester United
exceet Group SCA: Financial Results 2020_Media Release
DGAP-News: Baader Bank auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to Become New Principal Shirt Partner of Manchester United Football Club
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer Announce New Principal Shirt Partnership
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE veräußert Tochterunternehmen e-Spirit AG an CrownPeak Technology Inc. / Strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One veräußert gesamtes Seecontainer-Portfolio und konzentriert sich auf Rail-Geschäft / ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Vergleich EASY SOFTWARE AG mit Herrn Dieter Weißhaar (deutsch)
18:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Vergleich EASY SOFTWARE AG mit Herrn Dieter Weißhaar

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
663
Easy Software AG auf dem Weg nach oben
01.06.20
5
Drucker-Hersteller (Kyocera, Ricoh, Cannon, HP ...) übernimmt die „Easy Software“-Gruppe?