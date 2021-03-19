DGAP-News EASY SOFTWARE AG: Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar
Muelheim an der Ruhr, March 19, 2021
Settlement EASY SOFTWARE AG with Mr. Dieter Weißhaar
EASY SOFTWARE AG and its former Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Dieter Weißhaar, were able to settle their disputes consensually and to end the ongoing legal proceeding by means of a settlement reached before the Duisburg Regional Court. The settlement provides for a payment of a total of EUR 1 million gross to Mr. Weißhaar to settle all claims of Mr. Weißhaar in connection with his activities as a member of the Executive Board of the company, including salary, bonus, and severance payment claims. The company does not maintain its original allegations.
Steve Rowley, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG, welcomes the settlement with Mr. Weißhaar: "The settlement enables us to amicably settle all claims of Mr. Weißhaar, relating to his work for our company in a comprehensive manner. With the settlement now reached, the company can fully concentrate on the further development of its operative business in the future. We have experienced Mr. Weißhaar during the takeover by Battery Ventures as a competent and professional discussion partner whose contribution we have greatly appreciated. We would like to thank Mr. Weißhaar for his work as Chairman of the Management Board and the successes he achieved. We wish him all the best for the future and further exciting challenges, which he will certainly manage very well."
Dieter Weißhaar is also pleased about the amicable settlement: "With the settlement reached, we have fortunately succeeded in establishing legal peace. At the same time, the settlement confirms me in my management activities at the company, and I can look back on my activities as Chairman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG with a positive view. I wish the company with its new majority shareholder Battery Ventures and the new CEO all the best for the future and continued great entrepreneurial success."
