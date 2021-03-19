 

Becerra Confirmation Boosts 22nd Century’s Position to Disrupt Tobacco Industry

Confirmation of Becerra as New HHS Secretary May Reignite FDA’s Plan to Eliminate Addictive Cigarettes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today congratulated Xavier Becerra as the new Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Company believes that Becerra’s confirmation may reignite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ground-breaking Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation, in particular the Agency’s plan to render all cigarettes “minimally or non-addictive.”

“We congratulate Secretary Becerra on his well-deserved confirmation to this critically important role,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century. “Among his many accomplishments, Secretary Becerra has demonstrated leadership when it comes to one of the most important public health crises of our time: tackling cigarette addiction. 22nd Century urges the HHS to continue this important work by implementing a nicotine cap for all combustible cigarettes to a ‘minimally or non-addictive’ level. We look forward to joining Secretary Becerra, the HHS, and the FDA on tackling the pressing public health tragedy caused by addictive cigarettes that is costing millions of Americans lives and billions of dollars each year.”

Secretary Becerra is a long-time proponent of a reduced nicotine cap for cigarettes and tougher regulation for the tobacco industry. While serving as the attorney general of California in 2018, Becerra and five other attorney generals wrote a letter in response to the FDA’s Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), strongly supporting a tobacco product standard for nicotine level of combusted cigarettes. In the letter, Becerra, and others highlighted their “extensive interest in and engagement with tobacco policy, regulation, and enforcement” and their “substantial experience and expertise regulating the tobacco industry”. They also “applaud[ed] FDA for considering a nicotine product standard” and stated that “[t]he nicotine standard should apply to all combusted products.” The appointment of Becerra as Secretary of HHS is yet another signal from the Biden Administration that points to a favorable political climate for the renewal of the reduced nicotine mandate and a continued outsized focus on improving public health. Public health researchers project that the enactment of a nicotine cap will help more than five million people to quit smoking within the first year of implementation and will save more than eight million American lives by the end of the century.

