 

Mineworx Provides Update on Share Consolidation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 18:12  |  63   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES.‎

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced that, further to its January 22, 2021 news release, effective on or about Tuesday, ‎March 23, 2021, the Corporation will complete the consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its Common Shares on the basis of 2 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for 1 post-Consolidation ‎Common Share, subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX ‎Venture”). Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of Common Shares will be ‎rounded up to the next greater whole number of Common Shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of Common Shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5 and, in calculating such fractional interests, all Common Shares registered in the name of and held by such Shareholder shall be aggregated. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation was obtained at the special shareholders meeting held on March 2, 2021. A new CUSIP number of 603465204‎ replaces the old ‎CUSIP number of 603465105, to distinguish between the pre- and post- consolidated Common Shares. ‎The Corporation’s name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. ‎

The Consolidation is being conducted on a “push-out” basis. Shareholders of the Corporation, with or ‎without a physical share certificate, do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation. Share ‎certificates for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be mailed on or about March 25, 2021. ‎Existing share certificates will be cancelled. ‎

Commencing at the opening of trading on or about Tuesday, ‎March 23, 2021, the Common Shares of the ‎Corporation will trade on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX Venture. Following the closing of the Offering and the completion of the Consolidation, there ‎are expected to be 342,766,063 post-Consolidation Common Shares outstanding.‎

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

Seite 1 von 3


Mineworx Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mineworx Provides Update on Share Consolidation NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES.‎ CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Mineworx Closes $1.2 Million Private Placement
11.03.21
Mineworx Completes Rights Offering
10.03.21
Mineworx Provides Update on Rights Offering and Announces Proposed Private Placement
02.03.21
Mineworx Announces Results of Special Meeting

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
9
Iberian Minerals --- IML --- 35 - 45% Rendite Chance in den nächsten Wochen