NeuroRx Announces Dosing of First Patient with ZYESAMI in P2/3 Clinical Study for the Treatment of Moderate and Severe COVID-19 (AVICOVID-2)

To date, three clinical sites from the prior study have been initiated including University of California Irvine, Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, CA), and University of Louisville. Due to limited resources and/or timing delays, some sites that had previously signaled participation and had been listed on clinicaltrials.gov are unable to participate or will join later. Those sites were recently removed from the listing. Various new sites are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

RADNOR, Pa., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroRx, Inc. announced the first patient in its P2/3 study of inhaled ZYESAMI in the treatment of moderate and severe COVID-19 (AVICOVID-2) was dosed at the University of California Irvine. The trial will be conducted at 10-15 clinical sites in the US.

Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., CEO of NeuroRx, stated, “Dosing of the first patient in this new study shortly after the last patient 60-day visit of our first study demonstrates our firm’s ability to deliver in this challenging environment. This new study is aimed at preventing patients from progressing to respiratory failure, and this medical concept is very appealing to clinical experts, as evidenced by numerous sites from our prior study participating or signaling interest to participate.”

About VIP in COVID-19

Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) was first discovered by the late Dr. Sami Said in 1970, for whom ZYESAMI is named. Although first identified in the intestinal tract, VIP is now known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily concentrated in the lungs. VIP has been shown in more than 500 peer-reviewed studies to have potent anti-inflammatory/anti-cytokine activity in animal models of respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and inflammation. Most importantly, 70% of the VIP in the body is bound to a rare cell in the lung, the alveolar type II cell (ATII), that is critical in the production of lung surfactant that is essential to transmission of oxygen from the air to the blood by the pulmonary epithelial cells that line the air sacs (alveoli) of the lung. Initial radiographic changes in COVID-19 are suggestive of collapse of these alveoli.