 

Dassault Systèmes filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 18:44  |  52   |   |   

Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document /
2021 Financial Objectives

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, March 19, 2021Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 19, 2021 of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), in accordance with article 212-13 of AMF General Regulations (Règlement général).

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://www.3ds.com/investors/  (heading Investors/Regulated information or Investors/Events & Publications/ Reports). Hard copies of the 2020 Annual Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Dassault Systems SA!
Long
Basispreis 150,47€
Hebel 6,86
Ask 2,81
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 199,30€
Hebel 6,83
Ask 2,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The following documents are included in the Annual Report in accordance with legal provisions:

  • 2020 Annual Financial Report;
  • Report of the Board of Directors on the corporate governance; and
  • Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

2021 Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:                                                                             
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 6162 6924

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Dassault Systemes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document /2021 Financial Objectives Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, March 19, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 19, 2021 of its 2020 Universal Registration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Dassault Systèmes’ Board of Directors Proposes Annual Cash Dividend of €0.56 for 2020
16.03.21
Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares
08.03.21
Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure of trading in own shares
08.03.21
Dassault Systèmes: Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2021
04.03.21
Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares