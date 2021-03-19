CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination With Arrival S.à r.l; Ordinary Shares of the Combined Company Expected to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under the Symbol “ARVL” on March 25, 2021

CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG”) (NASDAQ: CIIC), a US publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”), the global company creating electric vehicles with its game-changing technologies. The vote took place during a Special Meeting today, and a Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on March 24, 2021. Following this, the combined company will be renamed Arrival and its ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market beginning on March 25, 2021 under the ticker symbols “ARVL” and “ARVLW” respectively.

About CIIG Merger Corp.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a Delaware special purpose acquisition company founded by Peter Cuneo, Gavin Cuneo and Michael Minnick for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CIIG’s units, Class A common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "CIICU," "CIIC," and "CIICW" respectively.

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1500 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.