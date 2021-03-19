 

NuStar to Participate in the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Amy Perry, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.



