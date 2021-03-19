Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Issues Statement on Recently Identified Promotional Activity Concerning its Common Stock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCQB: EMED), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, today issued the following statements regarding recent promotional activity concerning the Company’s common stock, which was first brought to the Company’s attention by OTC Markets. This press release is being issued as a result of a request from OTC Markets.



On March 17, 2021, OTC Markets contacted the Company concerning e-mail promotional activity regarding the Company’s common stock from a firm named Epic Stock Picks. The Company did not engage or pay Epic Stock Picks for any such promotion, and had no prior knowledge of the promotional activity by Epic Stock Picks. The Company was not involved in drafting the content published by Epic Stock Picks that was brought to the Company’s attention by OTC Markets. The Company has no direct or indirect knowledge of the effect, if any, that the promotion may have had on the trading of the Company’s common stock, although the volume of common shares traded increased on March 17.