 

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Issues Statement on Recently Identified Promotional Activity Concerning its Common Stock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCQB: EMED), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, today issued the following statements regarding recent promotional activity concerning the Company’s common stock, which was first brought to the Company’s attention by OTC Markets. This press release is being issued as a result of a request from OTC Markets.

On March 17, 2021, OTC Markets contacted the Company concerning e-mail promotional activity regarding the Company’s common stock from a firm named Epic Stock Picks. The Company did not engage or pay Epic Stock Picks for any such promotion, and had no prior knowledge of the promotional activity by Epic Stock Picks. The Company was not involved in drafting the content published by Epic Stock Picks that was brought to the Company’s attention by OTC Markets. The Company has no direct or indirect knowledge of the effect, if any, that the promotion may have had on the trading of the Company’s common stock, although the volume of common shares traded increased on March 17.

The Company is engaged in efforts designed to educate the public about Bioelectronics, and the field of electronic medicine generally, and the benefits of the Company’s Wellness Pro product, which is an FDA cleared a Class II Medical Device, under the 510(K) clearance process. In this regard, the Company commissioned an analyst report by Mr. Robert Goldman. As to facts concerning the Company, its history, management, core business product, business plans, and the industry the Company operates in, the facts in Mr. Goldman’s report are true and correct and do not contain any false or misleading statements. Regarding Mr. Goldman’s opinions expressed in the article, they are his own, and the Company took no part in contributing to or informing Mr. Goldman’s independent opinions that he expressed in the article. After receiving notice from OTC Markets, the Company investigated, and determined that Mr. Goldman had no relationship with, or prior knowledge of, Epic Stock Picks’ email promotional activity concerning the Company. Mr. Goldman further did not engage or pay Epic Stock Picks for any sort of public relations, investor relations or marketing or promotional activity concerning the Company or its common stock. Furthermore, after independent inquiry, no third-party service provider, officer, director or controlling shareholder has been directly or indirectly involved in any way (including payment by a third-party), with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities.

