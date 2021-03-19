DAVIDsTEA Obtains Court Order Extending Stay of Proceedings Under CCAA

MONTREAL, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, announces that the Québec Superior Court today issued an Order extending to June 4, 2021 the previously-announced stay of all proceedings against the Company under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”).



The Court Order and related documents will be available at www.pwc.com/ca/davidstea. The Company will continue to provide updates throughout the CCAA restructuring process as events warrant.