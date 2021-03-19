Partners Value Split Corp. Increases Size of Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 12 to $150 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that as a result of strong investor demand for its previously announced offering, it has agreed to increase the size of the offering and sell 6,000,000 Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 12 (the "Series 12 Preferred Shares") to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. on a bought deal basis.



The Series 12 Preferred Shares will be issued at a price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $150,000,000. The Series 12 Preferred Shares will carry a fixed coupon of 4.40% and will have a final maturity of February 29, 2028. The Series 12 Preferred Shares are expected to receive a provisional rating of Pfd-2 (low) from DBRS Limited. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund the redemption of the Company’s Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 7.