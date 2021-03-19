PAION AG TO ISSUE APPROX. 5 MILLION SHARES AT EUR 1.54 PER SHARE IN CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

Aachen (Germany), 19 March 2021 - The Management Board of the specialty pharmaceutical company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) ("PAION" or the "Company") has today decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day, to increase the Company's registered share capital against contribution in cash from EUR 66,241,493.00 by EUR 5,095,499.00 to EUR 71,336,992.00 by issuing 5,095,499 new, registered, no-par value shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 each (the "New Shares"), each with full dividend entitlement as of the fiscal year beginning 1 January 2020 while granting subscription rights to existing shareholders.



The ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, has committed to offer the New Shares for sale to the existing shareholders of the Company at a subscription ratio of 13:1 (indirect subscription right); that is thirteen old shares entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one New Share. The subscription price is EUR 1.54 per share. Shareholders may subscribe for the New Shares during the subscription period in the rights offering, which is expected to commence on 24 March 2021 at 00:00 midnight CET and end on 6 April 2021 at 24:00 midnight CEST. The subscription rights to the New Shares (ISIN DE000A2GS567/WKN A2GS56) are expected to be traded during the period from 24 March 2021 to and including 31 March 2021 on the regulated market (XETRA Frankfurt Specialist) under the ticker symbol PA8B on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4