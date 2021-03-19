 

Helix Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - TSX-V Symbol: HELX

- Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX)(the " Company " or " Helix ") is pleased
to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up
to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.50 per share for
gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000 (the " Private Placement ").

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange
(the " Exchange "). The securities issued in connection with the Private
Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with
applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to continue
the development of its blockchain focused business, as well as for general and
administrative expenses.

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee (in cash and/or securities) to
eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the
approval of the Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT HELIX

Helix is a blockchain application and technologies developer, listed on the TSX
Venture Exchange (TSX Venture: HELX).

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at https://c212.n
et/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3103097-1&h=702199915&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=ww
w.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking
statements or information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always,
identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue",
"estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should",
"believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains
forward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the completion of
the proposed Private Placement, the anticipated use of proceeds, and other
information concerning future events or the intentions, plans and future action
of the Company that may be described herein, and other information concerning
the intentions, plans and future action of the Company and its technologies and
products described herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon the
opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date
of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated
by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected
in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and
that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no
assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in
this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or
expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and
unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially
from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties
include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent
management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at https
://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3103097-1&h=1653417511&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.c
om%2F&a=www.SEDAR.com , and readers are cautioned that the risk factors
disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are
made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company
does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking
statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that
term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Rufus Round
CEO
c/o 82 Richmond Street East
Suite 200
Toronto
ON
M5C 1P1
Tel. +00 44 20 3286 2904
rufus@helixapps.ca

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153945/4868877
OTS: Helix Applications Inc.


