Helix Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - TSX-V Symbol: HELX



- Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX)(the " Company " or " Helix ") is pleased

to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up

to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.50 per share for

gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000 (the " Private Placement ").



The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

(the " Exchange "). The securities issued in connection with the Private

Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with

applicable securities laws.





The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to continuethe development of its blockchain focused business, as well as for general andadministrative expenses.The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee (in cash and/or securities) toeligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to theapproval of the Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.ABOUT HELIXHelix is a blockchain application and technologies developer, listed on the TSXVenture Exchange (TSX Venture: HELX).Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3103097-1&h=702199915&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-lookingstatements or information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always,identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue","estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should","believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release containsforward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the completion ofthe proposed Private Placement, the anticipated use of proceeds, and otherinformation concerning future events or the intentions, plans and future actionof the Company that may be described herein, and other information concerningthe intentions, plans and future action of the Company and its technologies andproducts described herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon theopinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective dateof such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminatedby third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflectedin such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, andthat information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give noassurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers arecautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included inthis document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions orexpectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. Bytheir nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known andunknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that thepredictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements willnot occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materiallyfrom any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed orimplied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertaintiesinclude, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recentmanagement's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3103097-1&h=1653417511&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.SEDAR.com , and readers are cautioned that the risk factorsdisclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements aremade as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Companydoes not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-lookingstatements.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as thatterm is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact:Rufus RoundCEOc/o 82 Richmond Street EastSuite 200TorontoONM5C 1P1Tel. +00 44 20 3286 2904rufus@helixapps.caAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153945/4868877OTS: Helix Applications Inc.