Tiffany's star jewelry designer and philanthropist Elsa Peretti dies in Spain (PHOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 19.03.2021, 20:30 | 9 | 0 |
Zurich (ots) - It is with great sadness that Elsa Peretti's death yesterday from
natural causes was announced by her family office in Zurich and by the Nando and
Elsa Peretti Foundation. The designer, who was famous for her creations for
high-end US jewelers Tiffany, passed away in a village close to Barcelona,
Spain, at the age of 80. Her legacy comprises a body of exceptional design work
as well as a foundation dedicated to humanitarian, environmental and
conservation causes. A true citizen of the world, her absence will be strongly
felt within all the different circles where she played such an active and
creative role.
A pioneering designer
Elsa Peretti was born in Florence and educated in Rome and Switzerland. She
later returned to Rome to pursue a degree in interior design. By 1969, she had
established herself as a fashion model in New York and Barcelona and was also
beginning to design her own jewelry.
American fashion designer Giorgio di Sant'Angelo used a few of her pieces in a
fashion show, where they were an instant hit. By the following day, she was the
toast of New York. It was during this period that she met the legendary US
fashion designer and seventies icon Halston, who became her lifelong friend and
with whom she collaborated frequently. Halston also introduced Elsa to US
jewelers Tiffany & Co. in 1974, with whom she rapidly started working in an
exclusive collaboration which was to last throughout her entire career.
Her inspiration was often drawn from everyday items - a bean, a bone, an apple
could be transformed into cufflinks, bracelets, vases or lighters, scorpions and
snakes were turned into appealing necklaces and rings, often in silver which was
one of her preferred materials. She herself stated that 'There is no new design,
because good lines and shapes are timeless', and indeed her pieces are as modern
and wearable today as they ever were.
Elsa Peretti's designs are in the permanent collections of the British Museum in
London, England; The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City; the Museum of
Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts; and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston,
Texas. In recognition of her remarkable work, Tiffany established the Elsa
Peretti Professorship in Jewelry Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology,
the first endowed professorship in the history of FIT. Among other honours, the
designer was given an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from FIT in 2001. She
also received the 1971 Coty American Fashion Critics' Award for Jewelry and the
Rhode Island School of Design President's Fellow Award in 1981. In 1996, the
Council of Fashion Designers of America named her Accessory Designer of the
