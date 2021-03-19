Tiffany's star jewelry designer and philanthropist Elsa Peretti dies in Spain (PHOTO)

Zurich (ots) - It is with great sadness that Elsa Peretti's death yesterday from

natural causes was announced by her family office in Zurich and by the Nando and

Elsa Peretti Foundation. The designer, who was famous for her creations for

high-end US jewelers Tiffany, passed away in a village close to Barcelona,

Spain, at the age of 80. Her legacy comprises a body of exceptional design work

as well as a foundation dedicated to humanitarian, environmental and

conservation causes. A true citizen of the world, her absence will be strongly

felt within all the different circles where she played such an active and

creative role.



A pioneering designer





Elsa Peretti was born in Florence and educated in Rome and Switzerland. Shelater returned to Rome to pursue a degree in interior design. By 1969, she hadestablished herself as a fashion model in New York and Barcelona and was alsobeginning to design her own jewelry.American fashion designer Giorgio di Sant'Angelo used a few of her pieces in afashion show, where they were an instant hit. By the following day, she was thetoast of New York. It was during this period that she met the legendary USfashion designer and seventies icon Halston, who became her lifelong friend andwith whom she collaborated frequently. Halston also introduced Elsa to USjewelers Tiffany & Co. in 1974, with whom she rapidly started working in anexclusive collaboration which was to last throughout her entire career.Her inspiration was often drawn from everyday items - a bean, a bone, an applecould be transformed into cufflinks, bracelets, vases or lighters, scorpions andsnakes were turned into appealing necklaces and rings, often in silver which wasone of her preferred materials. She herself stated that 'There is no new design,because good lines and shapes are timeless', and indeed her pieces are as modernand wearable today as they ever were.Elsa Peretti's designs are in the permanent collections of the British Museum inLondon, England; The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City; the Museum ofFine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts; and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston,Texas. In recognition of her remarkable work, Tiffany established the ElsaPeretti Professorship in Jewelry Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology,the first endowed professorship in the history of FIT. Among other honours, thedesigner was given an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from FIT in 2001. Shealso received the 1971 Coty American Fashion Critics' Award for Jewelry and theRhode Island School of Design President's Fellow Award in 1981. In 1996, theCouncil of Fashion Designers of America named her Accessory Designer of the