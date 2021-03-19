NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PAION AG ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF ALMOST EUR 8 MILLION AND PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED KEY GROUP FINANCIALS FOR 2020

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Capital Increase PAION AG ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF ALMOST EUR 8 MILLION AND PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED KEY GROUP FINANCIALS FOR 2020 19.03.2021 / 20:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Fully underwritten almost EUR 8 million capital increase with subscription rights

- Group financial figures 2020 in line with forecast, increase in revenues and positive net result for the year 2020

- Successful launches in Japan, China and the U.S.



Aachen (Germany), 19 March 2021 - The Management Board of the specialty pharmaceutical company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) ("PAION" or the "Company") today decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day, to increase the Company's registered share capital against contribution in cash from EUR 66,241,493.00 by EUR 5,095,499.00 to EUR 71,336,992.00 by issuing 5,095,499 new, registered, no-par value shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 each (the "New Shares"). The subscription price is EUR 1.54 per share.

PAION will receive gross proceeds of almost EUR 8 million from the capital increase with subscription rights. Moreover, PAION will draw down the third tranche of the financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the amount of EUR 7.5 million.

PAION will use the net proceeds from the capital increase to prepare commercial launches for its product portfolio in selected European countries and for general corporate purposes.

Commercial partner activities

In Japan, licensee Mundipharma successfully launched Anerem(R) (remimazolam) in mid-2020 with first commercial product sales. By the end of 2020, Mundipharma reported they had about 400 hospitals opening account for Anerem(R). According to Mundipharma, this exceeded their original target by close to 100%. In addition, they are supporting several Investigator Initiated Trials.