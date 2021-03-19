To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

19 March 2021

Company Announcement No 05/2021

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting March 24, 2021, representing 31.93 percent of the company’s share capital, or 574,800 shares.