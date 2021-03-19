 

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 20:22  |  23   |   |   

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
19 March 2021
Company Announcement No 05/2021

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of Greenland hereby announces, that the Board of Directors have received unqualified Powers of Attorney for use on The BANK of Greenland’s ordinary general meeting March 24, 2021, representing 31.93 percent of the company’s share capital, or  574,800 shares.

24 March 2021 upon termination of the ordinary general meeting, the right of the Board of Director’s to vote in accordance with the Powers of Attorney granted shall cease.

For further information, please contact:

The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl


Attachment


The Bank Of Greenland Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen19 March 2021Company Announcement No 05/2021 Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors Pursuant to announcement no 1172 of 31 October 2017 regarding Major Shareholders, The BANK of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Announcement of the granting of Power of Attorney to the Board of Directors
02.03.21
Notice of annual general meeting 2021
01.03.21
The BANK of Greenland's Annual Report 2020