 

FERC Renews Conowingo Dam’s Operating License, Preserving Maryland’s Largest Source of Renewable Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 20:55  |  23   |   |   

Yesterday, Exelon Generation’s Conowingo Dam received a 50-year operating license from a unanimous Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The license is a critical step forward for Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts and paves the way for long-term investments that will enhance water quality, fish and eel passage, aquatic habitats and debris removal. It also enables the continued operation of Maryland’s largest source of renewable energy, which generates safe, reliable power for tens of thousands of Maryland families and businesses.

“This license renewal is a big win for Maryland’s environment and economy, paving the way for up to $700 million in improvements that will benefit Chesapeake Bay water quality and aquatic life,” said Bryan Hanson, executive vice president and chief generation officer. “As a result, the Conowingo Dam will continue to help Maryland achieve its long-term renewable and clean energy goals, combatting air pollution and helping preserve the Bay for another half-century.”

The benefits from the new license conditions include changes in the flow regime that will enhance habitat for aquatic species like American shad and river herring, and submerged aquatic vegetation, which trap sediment and remove pollution. Benefits also include new programs for mussel restoration, fish and eel-passage, turtle management and waterfowl-nesting. Exelon will also continue its investments to address the accumulation of trash and debris that float down from New York and Pennsylvania, as well as shoreline-management and stream flow regime changes.

“As Conowingo Dam employees, we take pride in knowing that we have provided clean energy to our region for over 90 years and will continue to make this state a better place to live,” said Conowingo Dam Plant Manager, Dusty McKeown. “This new license will further our efforts to protect and preserve the Chesapeake Bay and allow future generations of Marylanders to enjoy the many benefits of the dam for the next half-century.”

About Exelon Generation

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, powering more than 20 million homes and businesses through a diverse generation fleet with more than 30,000 megawatts of capacity. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of zero-carbon nuclear plants with more than 18,700 megawatts from 21 reactors at 12 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. It also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, hydroelectric, natural gas, and oil facilities in 19 states with approximately 12,000 megawatts. Exelon Generation sets the standard for world-class power plant operations that produce clean, safe, reliable electricity, and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter @ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel or visit exeloncorp.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FERC Renews Conowingo Dam’s Operating License, Preserving Maryland’s Largest Source of Renewable Energy Yesterday, Exelon Generation’s Conowingo Dam received a 50-year operating license from a unanimous Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The license is a critical step forward for Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts and paves the way for long-term …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary ...
New Gold Announces 14.9% Investment in Harte Gold
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Consolidated Financial Results Including a 49% Increase in Adjusted ...
Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to Host WrestleMania
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Mavacamten ...
Finance of America Companies CEO Patricia Cook Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer