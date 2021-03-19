Olo Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as book-running manager for the offering, and Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Truist Securities, Inc., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-managers for the offering.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,700,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of Class A common stock.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

