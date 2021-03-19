 

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation Announces Closing of $175,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 21:05  |  56   |   |   

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (NASDAQ: KSICU) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $175 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “KSICU” on March 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half (1/2) of one warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “KSI” and “KSICW,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and enabling mobility technologies ecosystem.

BMO Capital Markets acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets, attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, by telephone at 800-414-3627, or by email at BMOProspectus@bmo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Kadem Sustainable Impact (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation Announces Closing of $175,000,000 Initial Public Offering Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (NASDAQ: KSICU) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $175 million before …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Mavacamten ...
New Gold Announces 14.9% Investment in Harte Gold
Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to Host WrestleMania
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, ...
Henry Schein CEO Stanley M. Bergman Issues Statement of Support for Congressional Effort to Expand ...
Foresight Engages Leading Global Manufacturer of Automotive Stereo Vision Systems for QuadSight ...
Air Liquide Completes the First Phase of Ultra-High Purity Low-Carbon H2 Electrolyzer Plants in ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer