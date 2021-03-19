Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation Announces Closing of $175,000,000 Initial Public Offering

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “KSICU” on March 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half (1/2) of one warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “KSI” and “KSICW,” respectively.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (NASDAQ: KSICU) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $175 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and enabling mobility technologies ecosystem.

BMO Capital Markets acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

