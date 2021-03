Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index

“Kinnate’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index marks an exciting milestone following our successful IPO in December 2020 and is a testament to the incredible progress we have made in building a pipeline of targeted therapy candidates for underserved cancer populations,” said Nima Farzan, Chief Executive Officer of Kinnate Biopharma. “We are pleased to be part of the Russell Indexes and look forward to telling our story to a broader audience of investors and other key stakeholders."

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index as part of the planned first quarter IPO additions scheduled to join the Russell US Indexes after US equity markets close on March 19, 2021.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Kinnate

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, please visit www.kinnate.com.

