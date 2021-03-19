 

Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Closing of $26 Million Initial Public Offering

Shanghai, China, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms Juhao Mall in China, today announces the closing of its initial public offering of 3,714,286 ordinary shares at a price of $7.00 per ordinary share, for total gross proceeds of $26 million before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. All of the ordinary shares were offered by the Company. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 557,143 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The ordinary shares began trading on March 17, 2021 on NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “JWEL”.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as sole book runner and lead underwriter for the offering and Alexander Capital, L.P. acted as co-underwriter. FisherBroyles, LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the underwriters with respect to this offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-250889) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2021. The offering of the ordinary shares was made only by means of a final prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, which may be obtained from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. by email at kmu@netw1.com, or via standard mail to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241 Red Bank, NJ 07701.  In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

