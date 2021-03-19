 

I-Mab Files Prospectus Supplement for Shelf Registration for Hillhouse

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 21:20  |  55   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to register 19,050,555 ordinary shares, including ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares (“ADSs”) of I-Mab, held by Gaoling Fund, L.P. and YHG Investment, L.P. (collectively “Hillhouse”). Hillhouse acquired these ordinary shares pursuant to a series of subscription agreements dated September 3, 2020 through a private placement (the “PIPE Agreements”). The Company is filing a shelf registration to register the aforementioned ordinary shares, including ordinary shares represented by ADSs, to satisfy contractual registration rights of Hillhouse in the PIPE Agreements. Currently, Hillhouse beneficially owns 22,492,602 ordinary shares of the Company, or 13.3% of the total outstanding ordinary shares.

Each ten (10) ADSs represent twenty-three (23) of our ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of a registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-252793) that the Company filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021 using a “shelf” registration process.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedInTwitter and WeChat.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in I-Mab’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and I-Mab does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: gigi.feng@i-mabbiopharma.com
Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363


I-MAB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

I-Mab Files Prospectus Supplement for Shelf Registration for Hillhouse SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today filed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Neptune Signs LOI on a 5MW Solar, Wind and Gas Bitcoin Mining Facility With Link Global and ...
Equinor annual and sustainability reports for 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
I-Mab To Present Differentiated Mechanism of Action and Preclinical Data for Anti-CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
10.03.21
I-Mab Launches Discovery Initiative to Expand Transformational Immuno-Oncology Pipeline