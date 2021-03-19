Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and
cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of February 28, 2021, were IntraOp Medical, Pivotal Systems, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and SVXR.
IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of February 28, 2021, the
Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 24.3% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s
investment in Pivotal consisted of 31,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 23.6% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of
60,802,795 shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares, and represented approximately 23.0% of the Fund’s estimated total
investments.*
Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s
investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 14.9% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|SVXR, Inc. is a manufacturer of automated X-ray inspection tools for the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in SVXR consisted of 8,219,454 shares of preferred stock and represented approximately 4.9% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
The Fund also announced that as of February 28, 2021, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $109 million, or $15.77 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.11 per share. As of that date, the Fund’s top five holdings constituted 90.7% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of March 31, 2021, will be available in the Fund’s quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in May 2021.
