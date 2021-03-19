 

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 21:15  |  58   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of February 28, 2021, were IntraOp Medical, Pivotal Systems, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and SVXR.

1. IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 24.3% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
2. Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Pivotal consisted of 31,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 23.6% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
3. Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795 shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares, and represented approximately 23.0% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
4. Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 14.9% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
5. SVXR, Inc. is a manufacturer of automated X-ray inspection tools for the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. As of February 28, 2021, the Fund’s investment in SVXR consisted of 8,219,454 shares of preferred stock and represented approximately 4.9% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*

The Fund also announced that as of February 28, 2021, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $109 million, or $15.77 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.11 per share. As of that date, the Fund’s top five holdings constituted 90.7% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of March 31, 2021, will be available in the Fund’s quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in May 2021.

Seite 1 von 2
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Neptune Signs LOI on a 5MW Solar, Wind and Gas Bitcoin Mining Facility With Link Global and ...
Equinor annual and sustainability reports for 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings