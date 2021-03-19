 

Bluma Wellness Announces Shareholder Approval for Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Cresco Labs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 21:30  |  47   |   |   

Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company” or “Bluma Wellness”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company (“Bluma Shareholders”) approved all resolutions brought before them at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders held today (the “Meeting”), including the special resolution (the “Special Resolution”) to approve the acquisition of the Company (the “Arrangement”) by Cresco Labs Inc. (“Cresco”), by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Plan of Arrangement”).

If the Arrangement is completed, Cresco will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (each a “Bluma Share”), in exchange for which Bluma Shareholders will receive 0.0859 of a subordinate voting share of Cresco for each Bluma Share held, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Plan of Arrangement.

The completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of regulatory approval of the Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use and a final order (the “Final Order”) of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”). The Company will apply to the Court for the Final Order to approve the Arrangement on March 25, 2021, unless adjourned.

In addition to the Special Resolution, at the Meeting Bluma Shareholders approved a resolution appointing Marcum LLP as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

About Bluma Wellness Inc.

Bluma Wellness Inc. owns and operates a vertically-integrated, licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida doing business as “One Plant Florida.” One Plant Florida cultivates, processes, dispenses and retails medical cannabis to qualified patients in the State of Florida through multiple retail dispensaries and an innovative next-day door-to-door e-commerce home delivery service, thereby offering convenient access for its customers and meeting the demands of an evolving retail landscape. Bluma Wellness plans to continue expanding its cultivation and distribution operations as the Florida market grows.

Seite 1 von 3
Bluma Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bluma Wellness Announces Shareholder Approval for Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Cresco Labs Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company” or “Bluma Wellness”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company (“Bluma Shareholders”) approved all resolutions brought before them at the Company’s Special Meeting of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Mavacamten ...
New Gold Announces 14.9% Investment in Harte Gold
Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to Host WrestleMania
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, ...
Henry Schein CEO Stanley M. Bergman Issues Statement of Support for Congressional Effort to Expand ...
Foresight Engages Leading Global Manufacturer of Automotive Stereo Vision Systems for QuadSight ...
Air Liquide Completes the First Phase of Ultra-High Purity Low-Carbon H2 Electrolyzer Plants in ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Bluma Wellness Announces US$7.5 Million Loan from Cresco Labs
11.03.21
Bluma Wellness Inc. Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for Its Proposed Acquisition By Cresco Labs
05.03.21
Bluma Wellness Inc. Provides End-of-Month Operations Update and Financial Highlights for February 2021
26.02.21
Bluma Wellness Announces Filing of Circular and Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Cresco Labs