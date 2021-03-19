ATSG to Webcast Investor Presentation at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that its investor presentation at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference will be available as an audio webcast on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time.

ATSG’s Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, Mike Berger, chief commercial officer, and Quint Turner, chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s business model and its strategy as the leading source of leased freighter aircraft, including Boeing 767s it leases to Amazon, DHL, UPS and others, as well as its dedicated passenger transport services for the U.S. Department of Defense and other customers. They will also review ATSG’s financial position, including expanding cash flows from its growing portfolio of leased freighter aircraft, and its strong balance sheet.