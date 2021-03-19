Roku Acquires “This Old House,” America’s No. 1 TV Home Improvement Program

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that it has acquired the “This Old House” business, inclusive of its global distribution rights and all of its subsidiary brands, including the “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” TV programs, the show libraries, all digital assets, and the television production studio. “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” were the two top-rated home improvement programs in the U.S. in 2020, according to Nielsen data, and have earned a total of 19 Emmy Awards and 102 nominations. Past seasons of “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” are already available for free on The Roku Channel through both linear and on demand programming. Current seasons (“This Old House”: Season 42 and “Ask This Old House”: Season 19) are available for free on The Roku Channel as on demand episodes after they air on local PBS stations.

“As the top-rated home improvement programs in America, ‘This Old House’ has the broad appeal that is perfectly suited to support The Roku Channel’s ad-supported growth strategy,” said Rob Holmes, VP of Programming, Roku. “’This Old House created the television home improvement genre and is beloved by millions of fans. We are thrilled to welcome this incredible team, and we could not be more excited to help grow the brand for an entire new generation of home improvement enthusiasts.”