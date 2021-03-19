ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement with Birchtree Investments Ltd.

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 10,000,000 common shares of Birchtree Investments Ltd. at a price of $0.05 per share. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 434,782 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.15 per common share.



All securities issued and issuable in connection with the offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 20, 2021.