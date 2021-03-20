 

LORDSTOWN MOTORS ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lordstown Motors Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of investors that purchased Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) securities between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 17, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to its website, Lordstown is an automotive company founded for the purpose of developing and manufacturing light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. The Company’s purported flagship vehicle is the “Endurance,” an electric full-size pickup truck.

On March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on Lordstown entitled: “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno.” In this report, Hindenburg noted that Lordstown has “no revenue and no sellable product,” and wrote that the Company “has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” The Hindenburg report concluded that Lordstown’s “orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy,” and that a former employee “explained how the company is experiencing delays and making ‘drastic’ design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production,” rather than the Company being “on track” for a September 2021 production start.

On this news, the price of Lordstown common stock fell approximately 16.5% in one day, down from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71 to a March 12, 2021 close of just $14.78. This represents hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Then on March 17, 2021, after trading had closed, the Company held an earnings call disclosing that Lordstown had received an inquiry from the SEC. Remarkably, although Lordstown also issued a press release and a Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after trading closed on March 17, 2021, the Company failed to disclose the existence of the SEC inquiry in those filings.

On this news, the stock fell approximately another 9% in aftermarket trading.

The complaint, filed on March 18, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Lordstown Motors securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

