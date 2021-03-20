 

Archimedes Tech Spac Partners Co. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.03.2021, 03:05  |  72   |   |   

New York, New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (“Archimedes Tech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATSPU) announced today the closing of the issuance of an additional 1,300,000 units pursuant to the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its initial public offering. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $13,000,000.

The Company’s units began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) on March 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol “ATSPU.” Each unit consists of one subunit and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant.  Each subunit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the subunits and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “ATSPT” and “ATSPW,” respectively.  Assuming the Company consummates an initial business combination, the subunits will separate into the underlying shares of common stock and warrants, while the units and subunits will cease to trade.

Archimedes Tech is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the technology industry. The Company is led by Chairman Dr. Eric Ball, Chief Executive Officer & President Stephen Cannon, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer Long Long and advised by its special advisor, Brent Callinicos.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the offering and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager of the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., Attn: Syndicate Department, 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.
(650) 560-4753
Info@ArchimedesSPAC.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Archimedes Tech Spac Partners Co. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Initial Public Offering New York, New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (“Archimedes Tech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATSPU) announced today the closing of the issuance of an additional 1,300,000 units pursuant to the underwriters’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG
Neptune Signs LOI on a 5MW Solar, Wind and Gas Bitcoin Mining Facility With Link Global and ...
Barrick Builds Future Leadership
US FDA approves Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
Equinor annual and sustainability reports for 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin