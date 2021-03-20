 

LORDSTOWN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp. - RIDE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.03.2021, 03:50  |  26   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 17, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Lordstown Motors Corp. (NasdaqGS: RIDE) f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Lordstown and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ride/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 17, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Lordstown and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2021, pre-market, Hindenburg Research reported that the Company has “no revenue and no sellable product,” and that it “has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” Further, the report noted that the Company’s “orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy,” and that a former employee “explained how the company is experiencing delays and making ‘drastic’ design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production,” rather than it being “on track” for a September 2021 production start.

Then, on March 17, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed during an earnings call that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, despite not including that disclosure in its Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, filed after trading closed that same day.

On this news, shares of Lordstown plummeted.

The case is Rico v. Lordstown Motors Corp., et al., 21-cv-00616.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Lordstown Motors Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lordstown Motors - Ride

Diskussion: LORDSTOWN MOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lordstown Motors Corp. on Behal
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LORDSTOWN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp. - RIDE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 17, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Lordstown …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Mavacamten ...
New Gold Announces 14.9% Investment in Harte Gold
Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to Host WrestleMania
Lattice Announces Strategic Cannabis Supply Agreement With Firehouse
Foresight Engages Leading Global Manufacturer of Automotive Stereo Vision Systems for QuadSight ...
BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Six Municipal Closed-End ...
Roku Acquires “This Old House,” America’s No. 1 TV Home Improvement Program
Air Liquide Completes the First Phase of Ultra-High Purity Low-Carbon H2 Electrolyzer Plants in ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
LORDSTOWN MOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lordstown Motors Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.03.21
RIDE BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – RIDE
19.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.03.21
Marktkompass: 14.710 DAX etwas leichter | INTEL | SPACs | BMW | DEUTZ | ECKERT & ZIEGLER
18.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors
18.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors
18.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors
17.03.21
Lordstown Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
17.03.21
LORDSTOWN MOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lordstown Motors Corp. on Behalf of Lordstown Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm(5) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
23
Lordstown Motors - Ride
18.03.21
6
LORDSTOWN MOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lordstown Motors Corp. on Behal