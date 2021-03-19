 

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Director Departure

DALLAS, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (the "Company") announced on March 19, 2021, Mr. Ned N. Fleming III, a member of the board of directors (the “Board”) of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”), notified the Company that he will not stand for reelection to the Board at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). Mr. Fleming is currently a member of the Audit Committee of the Board and Chairperson of the Compensation Committee of the Board, and will serve in his current positions until the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Choosing to depart from the Board after years of valued service, Mr. Fleming is a founder and Managing Partner of SunTx Capital Partners (“SunTx”), a leading private equity firm with a demonstrated track record of building exceptional businesses in the region. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of Construction Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROAD), Chairman of NationsBuilders Insurance Services, and Chairman of Big Outdoor, LLC. Mr. Fleming and SunTx were instrumental in helping to found Veritex 10 years ago, providing essential financial resources and strategic guidance. Mr. Fleming has served on various Veritex committees of the Board, which responsibilities included chairing the Audit Committee and then later, the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Fleming noted, “I have truly enjoyed working with the Veritex family over the past 10 years and take great pride in Veritex Community Bank’s growth during that time. The Bank is in strong financial standing and ideally situated to further contribute to the economic growth of the Texas community. I wish Malcolm, the entire management team and Board all the best moving forward.”

“Ned and SunTx have contributed significantly to the Bank’s success from its very beginning as a small private bank to our position today as the ninth largest publicly traded financial institution based in the State of Texas,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. “We are most grateful for his long tenure of service and commitment, his professional acumen and expertise and his friendship.”

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

