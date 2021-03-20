Chiasma Presents New Positive Data for MYCAPSSA from Phase 3 Trial MPOWERED for the Maintenance Treatment of Acromegaly at ENDO 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today announced the presentation of new positive clinical data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 trial of MYCAPSSA at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021, being held virtually March 20-23, 2021. The data from MPOWERED showed that MYCAPSSA improved clinical symptoms and other patient-reported outcomes compared to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs) in patients with acromegaly. In addition, MYCAPSSA met the pre-specified non-inferiority margin compared to long-acting iSRLs in maintenance of biochemical response.

“The new encouraging data from all five late-breaking poster presentations further expand our understanding of oral octreotide capsules’ potential positive impact for patients with acromegaly who would otherwise need monthly, frequently burdensome SRLs injections,” said Maria Fleseriu, M.D., FACE, lead investigator of the MPOWERED study, Professor of Medicine and Neurological Surgery, Director of the Pituitary Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, and Immediate Past President of the Pituitary Society. “As a practicing endocrinologist, I believe that these data provide valuable insights to physicians on the potential benefit of a twice daily oral drug versus long-acting injections for most patients.”

Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Chiasma, added, “We are pleased to characterize further the MYCAPSSA product profile with the positive results from Chiasma’s MPOWERED study at ENDO 2021 for the medical community. This is the first head-to-head large, non-inferiority Phase 3 trial in acromegaly that has been done to assess safety and efficacy, including the effect on acromegaly symptoms, and on patient satisfaction. Based on these data, we remain focused on submitting a marketing authorization application for MYCAPSSA to the European Medicines Agency planned for mid-2021.”