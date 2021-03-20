 

Chiasma Presents New Positive Data for MYCAPSSA from Phase 3 Trial MPOWERED for the Maintenance Treatment of Acromegaly at ENDO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.03.2021, 16:00  |  106   |   |   

--Data supports MYCAPSSA as non-inferior to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs)--

--Data demonstrated patients taking MYCAPSSA had significant improvement in acromegaly related symptoms and patient reported outcomes after switching from iSRLs--

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today announced the presentation of new positive clinical data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 trial of MYCAPSSA at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021, being held virtually March 20-23, 2021. The data from MPOWERED showed that MYCAPSSA improved clinical symptoms and other patient-reported outcomes compared to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs) in patients with acromegaly. In addition, MYCAPSSA met the pre-specified non-inferiority margin compared to long-acting iSRLs in maintenance of biochemical response.

“The new encouraging data from all five late-breaking poster presentations further expand our understanding of oral octreotide capsules’ potential positive impact for patients with acromegaly who would otherwise need monthly, frequently burdensome SRLs injections,” said Maria Fleseriu, M.D., FACE, lead investigator of the MPOWERED study, Professor of Medicine and Neurological Surgery, Director of the Pituitary Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, and Immediate Past President of the Pituitary Society. “As a practicing endocrinologist, I believe that these data provide valuable insights to physicians on the potential benefit of a twice daily oral drug versus long-acting injections for most patients.”

Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Chiasma, added, “We are pleased to characterize further the MYCAPSSA product profile with the positive results from Chiasma’s MPOWERED study at ENDO 2021 for the medical community. This is the first head-to-head large, non-inferiority Phase 3 trial in acromegaly that has been done to assess safety and efficacy, including the effect on acromegaly symptoms, and on patient satisfaction. Based on these data, we remain focused on submitting a marketing authorization application for MYCAPSSA to the European Medicines Agency planned for mid-2021.”

Seite 1 von 6
Chiasma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chiasma Presents New Positive Data for MYCAPSSA from Phase 3 Trial MPOWERED for the Maintenance Treatment of Acromegaly at ENDO 2021 -Data supports MYCAPSSA as non-inferior to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs)- -Data demonstrated patients taking MYCAPSSA had significant improvement in acromegaly related symptoms and patient reported outcomes after …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG
African Gold Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares ...
Cameco Reports Document Filings
Victory Square Technologies CEO Issues Future Forecast Letter to Shareholders
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises
NeuroRx Announces Dosing of First Patient with ZYESAMI in P2/3 Clinical Study for the Treatment of ...
Judgment of the Paris Commercial Court of March 16, 2021 in the case of Biophytis Against Negma ...
Archimedes Tech Spac Partners Co. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Closes Purchase and Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands
Partners Value Split Corp. Increases Size of Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Chiasma to Present New Data from Two Phase 3 Trials, CHIASMA OPTIMAL and MPOWERED, at ENDO 2021
04.03.21
Chiasma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
02.03.21
Chiasma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
25.02.21
Chiasma to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 4

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
813
Chiasma (CHMA) USD 3.42 am 31.1.2019