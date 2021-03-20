 

BridgeBio Pharma Announces Proof-of-Concept Data of Encaleret in ADH1 at the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.03.2021, 16:00  |  71   |   |   

– Normalization of Blood Calcium and Urine Calcium in 6 of 6 (100%) Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Participants Initially Evaluated Over 5 Days Demonstrates Proof-of-Concept

– At Doses up to 180 mg Twice Daily, Encaleret was Well-Tolerated with No Serious Adverse Events and No Adverse Events of Moderate or Severe Intensity Reported After 5 Days

– Company to Host Webcast to Discuss Data on March 22 at 8:00 a.m. ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced early results from an ongoing Phase 2b proof-of-concept, open-label study of encaleret for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1). The data are featured in an ePoster presentation titled ‘The Effects of Encaleret (CLTX-305) on Mineral Physiology in ADH1 Demonstrate Proof-of-Concept: Early Results from an Ongoing Phase 2B, Open-Label, Dose-Ranging Study’ at the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting (ENDO 2021) taking place virtually from March 20th – 23rd.

“ADH1 is a rare genetic form of hypoparathyroidism caused by pathogenic variants in the calcium-sensing receptor (CASR) gene that are estimated to be harbored by 12,000 individuals in the United States1. Patients with ADH1 experience a range of symptoms associated with low blood calcium and high urine calcium, which cannot be adequately addressed with current standard of care therapies,” said Rachel Gafni, M.D., Senior Research Physician and Head, Mineral Homeostasis Studies Group of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institutes of Health (NIH). “In these initial results from the Phase 2b study of encaleret in ADH1, blood and urine calcium levels were normalized in all trial participants within five days of treatment.”

In these data from the ongoing Phase 2b open-label, dose-ranging study, six adults with ADH1 with four distinct CASR genotypes were administered encaleret. Calcitriol (active Vitamin D) therapy (current standard of care) was discontinued prior to and throughout the study. Non-dietary calcium supplements were withheld in five participants with adequate dietary calcium intake. Participants received sequential, increasing daily doses of encaleret starting at 30 mg while undergoing intensive safety monitoring and frequent blood and urine sampling for biochemical measures. Following five days of dosing with encaleret, blood calcium, parathyroid hormone, phosphorus and magnesium were within the normal range on average. Urinary calcium excretion was normal or undetectable in all participants.

Seite 1 von 4
BridgeBio Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BridgeBio Pharma Announces Proof-of-Concept Data of Encaleret in ADH1 at the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting – Normalization of Blood Calcium and Urine Calcium in 6 of 6 (100%) Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Participants Initially Evaluated Over 5 Days Demonstrates Proof-of-Concept – At Doses up to 180 mg Twice Daily, Encaleret was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG
African Gold Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares ...
Cameco Reports Document Filings
Victory Square Technologies CEO Issues Future Forecast Letter to Shareholders
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises
NeuroRx Announces Dosing of First Patient with ZYESAMI in P2/3 Clinical Study for the Treatment of ...
Judgment of the Paris Commercial Court of March 16, 2021 in the case of Biophytis Against Negma ...
Archimedes Tech Spac Partners Co. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Closes Purchase and Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands
Partners Value Split Corp. Increases Size of Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
28.02.21
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), the First and Only Approved Therapy to Reduce the Risk of Mortality in Patients with MoCD Type A
25.02.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Business Update
24.02.21
BridgeBio Pharma To Announce Proof-Of-Concept Data from ADH1 at the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting
19.02.21
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate ML Bio Solutions Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of BBP-418 in Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2i (LGMD2i)