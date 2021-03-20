89bio Presents Additional Analysis of Phase 1b/2a NASH Study at the Annual ENDO 2021 Conference

New analysis shows BIO89-100 meaningfully reduces liver fat volume and liver volume in patients with NASH

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced additional positive data from its Phase 1b/2a study of BIO89-100, a long-acting glycoPEGylated FGF21 analog, in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The data will be presented in an on-demand poster presentation at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.



“Excess liver fat is an important driver of disease progression for people living with NASH and can be associated with increased risk for cardiovascular events and even death,” said Hank Mansbach, chief medical officer of 89bio. “We are encouraged by new analyses from our Phase 1b/2a study that show BIO89-100 demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in both liver fat volume and liver volume overall across all dosing groups. The data continues to highlight the promising clinical profile of BIO89-100 and supports further development of BIO89-100 in NASH and also severe hypertriglyceridemia.”

New analyses of the Phase 1b/2a study data showed BIO89-100 treatment resulted in significant reductions in liver volume of up to 15% and liver fat volume of up to 65% in treated patients at 13 weeks compared to baseline, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). These data extend the previously reported MRI-PDFF data in which BIO89-100 treatment resulted in up to 70% relative reduction in liver fat fraction relative to placebo treatment. Additionally, BIO89-100, as previously reported, demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with rates of gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting similar to placebo.

The poster presentation details are as follows:

Session: P02 - Integrated Physiology of Obesity and Metabolic Disease

Poster Presentation: #53

Poster Title: BIO89-100 Demonstrated Robust Reductions in Liver Fat and Liver Fat Volume (LFV) by MRI-PDFF, Favorable Tolerability and Potential for Weekly (QW) or Every 2 Weeks (Q2W) Dosing in a Phase 1b/2a Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Multiple Ascending Dose Study in NASH