 

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data from Phase 2 Basket Study Showing Continued Weight Loss at Up to Nine Months in Patients with HET Obesity on Setmelanotide at ENDO 2021

-- Responders with HET obesity achieved mean weight loss of greater than 12 percent at nine months on setmelanotide therapy --

-- Additional poster presentations include Phase 3 data in Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndromes and analyses of adverse events in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency showing consistent safety results for setmelanotide --

BOSTON, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that three late-breaking data presentations from Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies of setmelanotide were presented during the 103rd Annual Meeting and Expo of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2021) held virtually March 20-23.

Sadaf Farooqi, M.D., Ph.D., University of Cambridge, UK, presented proof-of-concept data from Rhythm’s Phase 2 study evaluating setmelanotide in individuals living with heterozygous (HET) obesity due to genetic variants in one of two alleles of the POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR gene. The oral presentation included new weight loss data that showed patients with HET obesity who were classified as setmelanotide-responsive at three months continued to lose weight as they remained on treatment, with a mean weight loss of 12.3 percent at nine months on therapy.

In addition, two on-demand posters on setmelanotide were presented. Topline data from Rhythm’s Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome were presented by Robert Haws, M.D., of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. Also, Karine Clément, M.D., Ph.D., of Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, presented safety data from three trials evaluating setmelanotide in a total of 35 patients with severe obesity due to leptin receptor (LEPR), proopiomelanocortin (POMC), or proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) deficiency.

“We are pleased to have world-renown physicians and scientists present these data that we believe support setmelanotide’s potential as a targeted therapy to treat genetically defined patients with early-onset, severe obesity and hyperphagia. In particular, these new data in HET obesity patients demonstrate the potential for deeper, durable responses with continued therapy,” said Murray Stewart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm. “These data give us further confidence as we advance setmelanotide through a multi-faceted clinical development program designed to address a range of rare genetic diseases of obesity caused by defects within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway.”

Zeit
09.03.21
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Data Presentations at ENDO 2021
01.03.21
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Cowen & Co. 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Zeit
18.03.21
3
RHYTHM Pharmaceuticals Inc - Entwickler und Vermarkter von Peptidtherapeutika