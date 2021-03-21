Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CytoDyn Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS: CYDY) (“CytoDyn”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock during the Class Period may, no later than May 17, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/cytodyn-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&ut ...

CytoDyn is a biotechnology company that has focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named “Leronlimab” which has long been promoted as a potential therapy for HIV patients. Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, CytoDyn began aggressively touting Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19. Following CytoDyn’s pivot to hyping Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19, CytoDyn’s stock price rose exponentially.

The Class Period commences on March 27, 2020, when CytoDyn issued a press release regarding Leronlimab’s use in treating COVID-19 patients entitled “Leronlimab Used in Seven Patients with Severe COVID-19 Demonstrated Promise with Two Intubated Patients in ICU, Removed from ICU and Extubated with Reduced Pulmonary Inflammation.” Throughout the Class Period, CytoDyn continued to tout Leronlimab as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and to pump up the stock price of CytoDyn while executives aggressively sold shares. Indeed, while CytoDyn’s stock price was sufficiently pumped with the COVID-19 cure hype, long-term shareholders, including defendants Nader Z. Pourhassan, CytoDyn’s Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Mulholland, CytoDyn’s Chief Financial Officer, dumped millions of shares.