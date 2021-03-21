 

Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.03.2021, 21:03  |  50   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Today, the management of Suez has tried in vain to create uncertainty where none exists: Veolia (Paris:VIE) will not sell or exchange its 29.9% stake in the capital of Suez. The tender offer filed by Veolia is still irrevocable even after the activation of the Dutch entity, and is the only offer for the entire capital of Suez. The proposal made by Veolia about 10 days ago to guarantee the integrity of Suez in France in the event of a prior agreement shows that Veolia is making every possible effort to ensure that the new Suez is of a size that enables it to develop, including outside France, while, thanks to the mission-led company Meridiam, guaranteeing the stability of its shareholder base for 25 years, preserving all jobs and social benefits, maintaining genuine and robust competition, and doubling investments in the next 5 to 7 years.

There cannot be any discussions with the management of Suez:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Long
Basispreis 20,49€
Hebel 10,20
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,78€
Hebel 9,37
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- until the Board of Directors of Suez has formally agreed to the scope of the new Suez proposed by Veolia ;

- until the Dutch entity, which is seriously undermining the corporate interests and value of Suez, has been dissolved ;

- until the rushed sales of Suez’s strategic international assets have been suspended ;

- until the legal proceedings launched by Suez have been withdrawn.

Furthermore, Veolia notes an evident conflict of interest in the Suez press release, that is both surprising and shocking: the approach taken by the directors of Suez is to promote their own personal and property interests by offering the company’s assets to two short-termist funds to choose from à la carte. This is clearly contrary to the corporate interest of the group and of its shareholders, who still have nothing but an offer that is illusory when compared to that of Veolia.

It will of course be for Suez shareholders to decide on these various matters involving the group’s future, and for the courts to rule on the individual responsibility of the directors concerned.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin Regulatory News: Today, the management of Suez has tried in vain to create uncertainty where none exists: Veolia (Paris:VIE) will not sell or exchange its 29.9% stake in the capital of Suez. The tender offer filed by Veolia is still irrevocable even …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Agree to Combine to Create the First U.S.-Mexico-Canada ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Groupe Renault, Veolia & Solvay Join Forces to Recycle End-of-life EV Battery Metals in a Closed Loop
18.03.21
Veolia Environnement: Communiqué de mise à disposition - Document d’enregistrement universel / Rapport financier annuel 2020
11.03.21
Veolia Is Offering SUEZ to Preserve Its Activities in France Within the Same Group
03.03.21
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
26.02.21
Abfallentsorger Suez lehnt feindliches Veolia-Übernahmeangebot entschieden ab
25.02.21
Veolia: Annual Results 2020
23.02.21
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Has No Jurisdiction to Rule on Veolia's Tender Offer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.03.21
680
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF