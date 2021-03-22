 

Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation Technologies

On March 15, 2021, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “March 15 Press Release”) announcing the receipt of a notice from Hollysys Committee on Trust Interests (the “Committee”) that the Committee had commenced a legal action in the Hong Kong High Court against Mr. Shao Baiqing (“Mr. Shao”) and Ace Lead Profits Limited (“Ace Lead”, together with Mr. Shao, the “Claimant Shareholders”). On March 16, 2021, the Company issued another press release (the “March 16 Press Release”) alleging that the press release issued by the Claimant Shareholders on March 14, 2021 contained “misleading” statements. The Claimant Shareholders wish to make the following statements in response to the foregoing press releases issued by the Company.

Statement Regarding the March 16 Press Release

In the March 16 Press Release, the Company referred to an order (the “Order”) issued by Justice Gerhard Wallbank of the Commercial Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Territory of the British Virgin Islands (the “Court”) pursuant to which (i) the Company has undertaken, among other things, that until final disposition of the lawsuit filed by the Claimant Shareholders against the Company, it will not take or fail to take any action pursuant to any of the amendments to the Company’s memorandum and articles (the “M&A”) challenged by the Claimant Shareholders, and (ii) the Claimant Shareholders have undertaken, among other things, not to give notice to requisition a meeting of the members of the Company for the purpose of making any amendments to the M&A until final disposition of the lawsuit. The Company argued in the March 16 Press Release that given the Order represents an agreement between the parties pending the Court’s final determination of the matter, it was not a “victory” or “vindication” of the Claimant Shareholders’ position by the Court.

The Company conveniently omitted to mention the fact that it was the Company who approached the Claimant Shareholders on February 28, two days before the March 2 scheduled Court hearing for the preliminary injunction relief sought by the Claimant Shareholders, and voluntarily offered the Company’s undertakings described in the Order. So why did the Company suddenly offer an undertaking that is substantially similar to the interim relief sought by the Claimant Shareholders two days before the scheduled hearing date, instead of arguing for a dismissal of the Claimant Shareholders’ interim relief at the preliminary injunction hearing?

