Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney

“Tom’s proven real estate track record and global industry experience make him the perfect fit to lead our Australia and New Zealand real estate team. Tom has a unique skillset as an investor, operator and platform builder,” said John Pattar, Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate at KKR. “The recent close of our Asia Real Estate Fund significantly expands KKR’s position as a leading alternative capital provider across asset classes, and we furthermore look forward to working with Tom to also establish a pan-Asian core and core-plus real estate strategy to meet the demand for high-quality real estate throughout the region.”

Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Tom Lee as Managing Director and Head of Australia and New Zealand Real Estate, effective May 3, 2021. In the role Mr. Lee will be responsible for KKR’s real estate platform across Australia and New Zealand, and will play a critical leadership role in expanding KKR’s real estate strategies across the Asia region. He will also join the KKR Asia Real Estate Investment Committee.

“We are thrilled to have an investment professional of Tom’s caliber join our Australia team,” said Scott Bookmyer, Head of KKR Australia. “Australia and New Zealand’s real estate markets are being reshaped and modernized. Tom’s addition to our senior team opens up new and exciting ways for KKR to participate constructively in this evolution.”

Mr. Lee was most recently CEO of LOGOS, a logistics real estate investment manager with operations across Asia Pacific. Prior to that, Mr. Lee held senior roles at BlackRock, MGPA and Lendlease in Asia, Europe, US and Australia.

“KKR is one of the most respected real estate investors in the world and the flexible approach as a solution provider enhances our role as a partner of choice within real estate and the broader corporate sector,” said Mr. Lee. “I look forward to working alongside John, Scott and the firm’s talented investment professionals as we carry out KKR’s strategy in Australia, New Zealand and across Asia Pacific.”

KKR's Asia Pacific real estate platform invests in assets and platforms, utilizing equity and debt in both emerging and developed markets. KKR has deployed more than US$1.5 billion (A$2 billion) of equity in Asia Pacific across approximately 20 real estate transactions since 2011, including investments in mixed use, commercial, industrial, hotel, office and retail properties.

Australia is a key part of both KKR’s real estate and Asia Pacific investment strategies. KKR has been investing in the Australian market since 2006, and since then, has invested or committed more than US$7 billion (A$9 billion) of equity into high-caliber companies across asset classes including real estate, private equity and credit. KKR has invested in approximately 10 real estate assets in Australia and New Zealand since 2014. In the markets, the Firm looks for opportunities to reposition and revitalize industrial assets, in addition to investing in mixed-use and accommodation properties in inner metropolitan locations.

Mr. Lee’s appointment is the latest addition to KKR’s Australia team across business strategies. Recent senior appointments include Ben Hall as Managing Director and Head of Credit, Nicholas Hyde as Managing Director of the Client & Partner Group, Michael Robson as Managing Director of KKR Capstone, and Andrew Jennings as Director of KKR’s Infrastructure business in the market.

About KKR

