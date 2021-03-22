 

IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate Change

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 05:01  |  17   |   |   

New partners including Heifer International and charity: water join IBM developer ecosystem and open source community to take on climate threat

ARMONK, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with Call for Code Creator David Clark Cause, Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights, and the Linux Foundation, IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the launch of the 2021 Call for Code Global Challenge. This year's competition invites the world's software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu IBM - International Business Machines!
Long
Basispreis 107,56€
Hebel 5,88
Ask 1,79
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 154,28€
Hebel 5,06
Ask 2,14
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate Change

Now in its fourth year, the Call for Code Initiative has grown to more than 400,000 developers and problem solvers across 179 nations, and has generated more than fifteen thousand applications. Call for Code aims to drive immediate and lasting humanitarian progress around the world through the creation of practical applications built on open source-powered software, including Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, atmospheric data from IBM's Weather Company, and developer resources and APIs from partners like Intuit and New Relic.

The diverse and like-minded global ecosystem of experts, companies, foundations, universities, and celebrities supporting Call for Code continues to expand. It includes UN World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator experts, Arrow Electronics, Black Girls Code, Caribbean Girls Hack, Clinton Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative University, Ingram Micro, Intuit, Kode With Klossy, NearForm, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, United Way, and World Institute on Disability.

To help take on climate change, IBM is announcing new partnerships this year with Heifer International and charity: water. Heifer International joins the Call for Code movement, contributing their world-renowned expertise in mitigating hunger and poverty by investing in local farmers and their communities.

"Smallholder farmers produce the majority of the world's food and are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. With access to information and technology, they can make informed decisions on what to grow and when, enabling them to increase their incomes, while feeding the world," said David Gill, Senior Director of Technology Innovation for Heifer International. "We're excited to join IBM and the developer and open source communities in supporting these solutions that have the potential to increase access to water, food, and markets for millions of people around the world."

Seite 1 von 3
IBM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate Change New partners including Heifer International and charity: water join IBM developer ecosystem and open source community to take on climate threat ARMONK, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Together with Call for Code Creator David Clark Cause, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital University College UAE offers Rome Business School Master Programs having a 96% placement ...
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
IBM: Das sieht doch wieder besser aus!
10.03.21
Quantencomputer-Aktien mit gigantischem Potenzial: Muss man den Hype kaufen?
09.03.21
XPRIZE und COGNIZANT geben die Gewinner des Hauptpreises der "Pandemic Response Challenge" zum Neustart der weltweiten Wirtschaft bekannt
09.03.21
Vier Unternehmen sollen digitalen Impfpass entwickeln - IBM und Bechtle dabei
09.03.21
Marktkompass: DT. POST, NORDEX & IBM | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
05.03.21
VDA: Neue IAA zieht Fahrradhersteller und Digitalkonzerne an
03.03.21
IBM Announces Senior Roles for “NewCo,” the Independent Managed Infrastructure Services Business to Spin Out from IBM
01.03.21
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the Edge
28.02.21
Passives Einkommen deluxe: 3 Dividendenaktien, mit denen man nichts falsch machen kann

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
147
Ist IBM langfristig gesehen ein Top Pick? / über 4% Div.Rendite / knapp einstelliges KGV
19.02.21
31
IBM enttäuscht mit Umsatzrückgang - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
23.01.21
2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: IBM verprellt Anleger und bei Intel wird 'Kasse' gemacht