OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region 2021

- O PPO's superior gaming features are targeted at the online gaming population in the UAE that is one of the fastest growing in the world

- Both Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G are the official designated smartphones of 2021 edition of the MEA tournament for their exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO today announced that its Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G smartphones have been selected as the designated smartphones for PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA)2021. Now available for pre-order in the UAE, the latest variants of OPPO's Reno5 series were selected for their extraordinary gaming hardware and software that deliver an exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience.

According to global market research firm - YouGov, the Middle East is home to the fastest growing online gaming population in the world with a growth rate of 25 percent (Source: YouGov MENA). The region's gaming community is also the most engaged, and displays a passion and energy for adventure – attributes shared by OPPO Reno series' target audience of young creators.

As the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East and Africa region in 2021, OPPO will play an active part in the company's esports championships that will run throughout the year. OPPO has a strong history of supporting sports activities that is in line with PUBG MOBILE's plan to develop regional talents by building a well-defined structure for esports, forging a clear path from grassroots to amateur to pro-league levels. Based on an in-depth understanding of the market, OPPO has innovated the Reno5 series' latest smartphones that are tailored for a superior gaming experience with features such as Gaming Shortcut Mode, Gamer Mode, Bullet Screen Messages and Adjustable Gaming Touch that create an environment for users to be totally immersed in entertainment.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "OPPO's strategy is focused on engaging with our users' passions in the UAE. In line with the huge popularity of mobile gaming in the region, we invested in bringing the ideal gaming platform to our customers through our latest Reno5 series of smartphones. Selecting the new Reno5 Series as the official smartphone partner for PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East and Africa region, is a testament to the extraordinary and immersive gaming experience offered by our Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G smartphones."