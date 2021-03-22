 

EQS-News Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of UCDs and MSUD

Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of UCDs and MSUD

Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Relief to potentially pay Acer up to $36 million and royalties in exchange for net profit share and territory rights

ACER-001 pre-NDA meeting with U.S. FDA scheduled in Q2 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, and Newton, MA, USA, March 22, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF,OTCQB: RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER)("Acer"), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the companies entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement ("CLA") for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release.

Under the terms of the CLA, Acer will receive an approximately $10 million cash payment within 15 business days of CLA execution (originally $14 million, to be offset by repayment of the $4.0 million outstanding balance of the prior loan, plus interest, from Relief to Acer). Relief will also pay Acer up to $20 million in U.S. development and commercial launch costs for the UCDs and MSUD indications. Acer will retain development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Turkey and Japan. The companies will split net profits from Acer's territories 60%:40% in favor of Relief. In addition, Relief has licensed the rights for the rest of the world, where Acer will receive from Relief a 15% royalty on all revenues received in Relief's territories. Acer may also receive a total of $6 million in development milestone payments following the first European (EU) marketing approvals for UCDs and MSUD.

