DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend HAMBORNER REIT AG: Figures for 2020 confirm revenue and earnings growth and underline high business model stability - dividend proposal of €0.47 per share 22.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Growth in rental income (+3.6%) and FFO (+2.4%)

- Successful progress in portfolio expansion and optimisation

- Strong letting performance and sustained extremely low vacancy rate

- Dividend proposal on previous year's level at €0.47

- Choice of cash or scrip dividend once again

SUCCESSFUL 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

Duisburg, 22 March 2021 - HAMBORNER REIT AG today publishes its annual report for 2020 following another successful financial year with further growth in revenue and earnings. The business figures reported in conjunction with the publication of the preliminary results for the year on 4 February 2021 have been confirmed in full.

Income from rents and leases and funds from operations (FFO) saw year-on-year growth to €88.2 million (+3.6 %) and EUR 55.6 million (+2.4 %) respectively, thereby also exceeding the revenue and earnings forecast for the past financial year that was published in July 2020.

The company added three high-quality, newly built office properties and a small retail centre to its portfolio in 2020. The total investment volume was €101.4 million. The properties will contribute around €5.0 million to income from rents and leases in future.

As part of its ongoing portfolio optimisation with a current focus on successively selling off retail properties in city centre locations, the company signed contracts in the second half of 2020 to sell a total of eleven mostly smaller high street retail assets that are no longer consistent with its strategy. The sale prices totalled around €59.1 million.