 

Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the South African Variant (B.1.351)

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of its GSD NovaType II, its upgraded RT-PCR kit for the identification of mutations associated with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

The first GSD NovaType RT-PCR kit was launched in February 2021 and quickly supported health authorities in the detection of variants in more than 100,000 COVID-19 positive patients across Europe. The new GSD NovaType II kit can now detect the N501Y and E484K mutations common to most VOC (Variants Of Concern) and the K417N mutation (specific to B.1.351 first identified in South Africa), with a high sensitivity.

The GSD NovaType II kit delivers results under two hours. It is therefore well suited to timely screening and relieving sequencing capacities for use in epidemiological studies.

Fast-paced screening for these emerging variants that may spread more easily, cause more severe disease, or may escape the body’s immune response even post vaccination, is a critical element to containing the pandemic. Laboratories can use the GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 kit to identify genomic mutations in extracted samples that have already been tested positive for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

The GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 kit contains specific primers and probes for amplification and simultaneous detection of specific RNA sequences which represent specific SARS-CoV-2 S gene variants. It is delivered in a ready-to-use format with optional interpretation software. The assay has been validated on the AriaMxTM and AriaDxTM qPCR platforms from Agilent Technologies and will soon be validated on additional thermocyclers. The assay is currently for Research Use Only, but the CE-IVD mark is expected shortly.

Eurofins Technologies is at the forefront of COVID-19 detection and is continuously monitoring the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and developing new products to meet the rapidly evolving challenges.

About Eurofins Technologies – a fast-growing provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast-growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

