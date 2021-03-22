Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer without their disease returning
- First Phase III study to show that a cancer immunotherapy improves disease-free survival in people with resectable early stage lung cancer compared to best supportive care
- Treating lung cancer early, before it has spread, may help prevent the disease from returning and therefore provide the best opportunity for a cure
Basel, 22 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the Phase III IMpower010 study evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab), compared with best supportive care (BSC), met its
primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) at the interim analysis. Tecentriq showed a statistically significant improvement in DFS as adjuvant therapy following surgery and chemotherapy in
all randomised Stage II-IIIA populations with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The magnitude of DFS benefit was particularly pronounced in the PD-L1-positive population.
Follow-up will continue with planned analyses of DFS in the overall intent-to-treat (ITT) population, which at the time of analysis did not cross the threshold, and overall survival (OS) data, which were immature at the time of interim analysis. Safety for Tecentriq was consistent with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified. Results from the IMpower010 study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to health authorities globally, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.
“With these landmark results, Tecentriq has become the first cancer immunotherapy to help many people with resectable early lung cancer live longer without their cancer returning," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We’re excited by the clinical benefit adjuvant Tecentriq may bring to lung cancer patients, particularly in the PD-L1-positive population. We will submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible.”
Tecentriq has previously shown clinically meaningful benefit in various types of lung cancer, with five currently approved indications in markets around the world. It was the first approved cancer immunotherapy for front-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (chemotherapy). Tecentriq also has four approved indications in NSCLC as either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies.
