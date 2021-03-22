Mechelen, Belgium, 22 March 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the launch of the highly innovative Idylla GeneFusion Assay (RUO 1 ). The Assay detects, in one single cartridge, a wide range of biomarkers covering all gene fusions considered to be relevant in cancer research. The Idylla GeneFusion Assay (RUO) is therefore expected to provide a much faster testing solution for laboratories, compared to other testing methods including Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) testing which often takes days or even weeks before results are available.

Gene fusions represent an important class of somatic alterations in cancer and have become important biomarkers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis and the selection of targeted therapies2. The discovery and research for further understanding of fusion genes across multiple cancer types may provide more effective therapies in the future. Over the last 20 years, many gene fusions have been discovered in hematological cancers, solid tumors and sarcomas. Current gene fusion testing techniques are complex since these require a combination of different technologies3, often only available in different laboratories, to test all needed biomarkers. This also implies the need for sufficient sample quality and quantity which is difficult to obtain, especially for certain cancers such as lung cancer.

The Idylla GeneFusion Assay (RUO) includes a highly multiplexed panel of biomarkers and is the first FFPE4 RNA5-based assay on the Idylla platform. The Assay consolidates traditional testing workflows into one fully automated process providing objective information on ALK, ROS1, RET, NTRK1/2/3 fusions and MET exon 14 skipping, all in one cartridge, directly from 1-3 slices of FFPE tissue. Results are available within approx. 3 hours, with less than 2 minutes hands-on time. Preliminary data6 comparing the Idylla GeneFusion Assay (RUO) with today’s frequently used technologies such as Immunohistochemistry, FISH or NGS, show excellent results of the Assay, with concordance up to 100%.