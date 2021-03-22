Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole at Sandman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“ Gold Bull ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report assay results for the first hole drilled in 2021 at its 100% owned Sandman Project (“Sandman” or the “Project”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The Company has commenced a Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program consisting of 3000m for 17 drill holes. Hole SA0001 at the Abel Knoll resource was designed to test the depth extension, width and grade of the mineralized diatreme breccia in the vicinity of a historic drill hole that ended in high grade gold mineralization (AK06-023 ended in 9.6 g/t gold).

Drill hole SA0001 intersected 144.8m at 1.67g/t Au from 65.5m including: 6.1m at 10.75g/t Au from 143.3m 97.5m at 2.23g/t Au from 96m

Gold mineralization remains open at depth

Mineralization appears almost entirely oxidized

Drilling at Sandman is ongoing – more assay results expected soon

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

This is a sensational result and is an outstanding start to our first drill program at Sandman! The mineralization intersected in SA0001 extended further down-hole than predicted by the current resource model, which had assumed that the diatreme breccia was narrowing. The high-grade zone of 6.1 m @ 10.75 g/t is located toward the center of the diatreme body and has not been closed off by drilling at depth.

Background

Gold mineralization at Abel Knoll is hosted within a near-vertically plunging polylithic diatreme breccia body composed of vesicular to aphanitic andesite, basement phyllites and quartzites, tuffaceous wall rocks, and trace Mesozoic granodiorite within an ash and crystal fragment matrix. The Abel Knoll geology is unlike any of the other mineral resources located within the project.

Drill hole SA0001 was designed to determine the extent of the Abel Knoll mineralized diatreme breccia body in the vicinity of historic hole AK06-0023, which ended at 198 m (650 ft) in material grading 9.6 g/t Au. This hole (AK06-0023) had been drilled down the plunge of a high-grade zone, so SA0001 was intended to sample a more representative cross-section of the entire width of the breccia body.



Figure 1. Abel Knoll drill hole summary, including recent hole SA0001

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4f76bd-b41e-4794 ...