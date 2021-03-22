 

DGAP-News Evotec and Takeda enter strategic RNA targeting drug discovery and development alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 07:30   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec and Takeda enter strategic RNA targeting drug discovery and development alliance

22.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • EVOTEC LEVERAGES ITS PROPRIETARY SMALL MOLECULE RNA TARGETING PLATFORM AGAINST MULTIPLE RNA TARGETS ACROSS TAKEDA'S KEY INDICATIONS
  • EVOTEC RECEIVES RESEARCH FUNDING AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR SUCCESS-BASED MILESTONES AND TIERED ROYALTIES


Hamburg, Germany, 22 March 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the Company has entered into a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") with the goal to discover and develop RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics for highly attractive targets that are difficult to address via more conventional approaches.

Evotec and Takeda will jointly identify and develop small molecules targeting a range of RNA targets aligned with Takeda's research and development areas. The collaboration will leverage Evotec's extensive RNA targeting platform to optimally identify promising RNA sequences to target with small molecule ligands that can be developed into potentially first-in-class therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will receive significant research funding and will be eligible to receive discovery, pre-clinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments of up to US$ 160 m per programme. Additionally, Evotec is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "Many highly validated targets have proven to be intractable via conventional protein targeting approaches. For this reason, Evotec has been pioneering RNA targeting strategies and approaches for quite some time. We are very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Takeda in this field as both companies share the vision to jointly develop small molecule therapeutics against high value RNA targets that will deliver long awaited therapeutics."

