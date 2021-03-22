 

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 07:30  |  92   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board

22.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board

- Fintech expert with high level of digitalization expertise

- Extensive industry network as "door-opener"

- Key connector in the field of cryptobanking for further strategic development


Herford, March 22, 2021 - futurum bank, a 100% subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91), has succeeded in recruiting Dr. Markus Pertlwieser for its supervisory board. The 46-year-old will join as the fourth member of the supervisory board.

Dr. Pertlwieser, as former Chief Digital Officer of Deutsche Bank, is a proven digital expert who will support futurum bank AG as Germany's first cryptobank on its next expansion steps, especially in the area of digitalization and in the volume business. With his many years of expertise and excellent network within the industry, he will act as an introducer in the field of cryptobanking for both institutional and private customers, helping to set the future strategic course of futurum bank AG.

"We are very happy that we could win Dr. Markus Pertlwieser, a proven industry expert. There is definitely no one in Germany who combines experience and network in the areas of digital banking and fintech to the same extent," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum and Litecoin under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Seite 1 von 3
Bitcoin Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bitcoin Group SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board 22.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
LOTTO24 AG: Gib dem Planeten eine Chance mit LOTTO24
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Mandat zur Aufstockung der bestehenden Anleihe angekündigt
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced
DGAP-News: Evotec und Takeda gehen strategische RNA-basierte Forschungs- und Entwicklungspartnerschaft ein
DGAP-News: Evotec and Takeda enter strategic RNA targeting drug discovery and development alliance
EQS-News: Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Tochter futurum bank AG beruft Dr. Markus Pertlwieser in den Aufsichtsrat (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Tochter futurum bank AG beruft Dr. Markus Pertlwieser in den Aufsichtsrat
19.03.21
Aktien: Bitcoin Group, BYD, Nel ASA, Varta, AstraZeneca und Gold - Top-News des Tages
15.03.21
Bitcoin Group: Ergebnissprung
15.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht (deutsch)
15.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
15.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year: EBITDA quadrupled
15.03.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Bitcoin Billionaire": Xiaomi, VW, GoPro, Tesla, Samsung SDI, Rakuten
11.03.21
Bitcoin / Ethereum: Jetzt wird es spannend!
10.03.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Herbie groß in Fahrt" - Tesla, Bitcoin Gr. Xiaomi, Plug Power, VW, Nel, Google

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:12 Uhr
5.314
Bitcoin Group SE
27.12.20
12
Ethereum - Vor dem Ausbruch wie Bitcoin? ETHUSD, BTCUSD