Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board

- Fintech expert with high level of digitalization expertise

- Extensive industry network as "door-opener"

- Key connector in the field of cryptobanking for further strategic development



Herford, March 22, 2021 - futurum bank, a 100% subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91), has succeeded in recruiting Dr. Markus Pertlwieser for its supervisory board. The 46-year-old will join as the fourth member of the supervisory board.



Dr. Pertlwieser, as former Chief Digital Officer of Deutsche Bank, is a proven digital expert who will support futurum bank AG as Germany's first cryptobank on its next expansion steps, especially in the area of digitalization and in the volume business. With his many years of expertise and excellent network within the industry, he will act as an introducer in the field of cryptobanking for both institutional and private customers, helping to set the future strategic course of futurum bank AG.



"We are very happy that we could win Dr. Markus Pertlwieser, a proven industry expert. There is definitely no one in Germany who combines experience and network in the areas of digital banking and fintech to the same extent," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum and Litecoin under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.