 

DGAP-News SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 07:30  |  106   |   |   

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion
SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China

22.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Corporate News

SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China

- Expansion of exclusive sales of SFC hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells to Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam

- Start of sales activities in China

- Prospective further expansion of sales activities in the Asia-Pacific region

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 22, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, significantly expands its sales territory.

Together with Toyota Tsusho, SFC Energy brings the environmentally friendly and powerful hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cell systems around the EFOY series to further Southeast Asian country markets. From now on, Toyota Tsusho will exclusively distribute the units in Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. At the same time, sales activities will start in the world's largest market for sustainable technologies: China.

SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho are pursuing their joint strategy with high implementation speed. After signing the exclusive distribution and partnership agreement in November 2020 and the largest single order for 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for the Japanese market, the next milestone has now been reached within a short time by expanding into further Asian markets.

A further step in the expansion of the international sales strategy is the interlocking of the competences of both companies. The long-term aim is to further develop the markets in Southeast Asia and China using a joint team of experts with a targeted sales volume of approx. EUR 100 million by 2025.

"Expanding our presence in the Asian market is an important cornerstone of our growth strategy. The joint decision of Toyota Tsusho and SFC Energy enables us to serve customers locally even closer and more efficiently, as well as to drive further growth. Our market-leading expertise, combined with Toyota Tsusho's broad reach, creates unique synergies on the path to a low-carbon society," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

Seite 1 von 3
SFC Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China 22.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SFC Energy AG - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
LOTTO24 AG: Gib dem Planeten eine Chance mit LOTTO24
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Mandat zur Aufstockung der bestehenden Anleihe angekündigt
DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced
DGAP-News: Evotec und Takeda gehen strategische RNA-basierte Forschungs- und Entwicklungspartnerschaft ein
DGAP-News: Evotec and Takeda enter strategic RNA targeting drug discovery and development alliance
EQS-News: Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Toyota Tsusho weiten ihre Kooperation auf Südostasien und China aus (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Toyota Tsusho weiten ihre Kooperation auf Südostasien und China aus
16.03.21
SFC Energy: Wachstums-Chancen in Indien - Aktie braucht charttechnische Impulse
16.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy schließt Installation von 24 hybriden Microgrids mit EFOY Pro 12000 Duo Brennstoffzellen (500 W) mit indischem Partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd. in netzfernen, nordöstlichen Gebieten ab (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy completes installation of 24 hybrid microgrids based on EFOY Pro 12000 Duo Fuel Cells (500 W) together with Indian Partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd. in remote North Eastern Areas
16.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy schließt Installation von 24 hybriden Microgrids mit EFOY Pro 12000 Duo Brennstoffzellen (500 W) mit indischem Partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd. in netzfernen, nordöstlichen Gebieten ab
02.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Nebenwerte-Index SDax wird aufgemischt - Acht Wechsel erwartet
02.03.21
SFC Energy bringt neue Brennstoffzellen an den Markt
02.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy präsentiert neue Generation der EFOY Pro Brennstoffzelle (deutsch)
02.03.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy presents new generation of EFOY Pro fuel cell

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:36 Uhr
2.916
Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
18.02.21
8
SFC Energy: Kapitalerhöhung voll platziert
19.09.20
4
DGAP-News: SFC Energy feiert Weltpremiere auf dem Caravan Salon Düsseldorf: Präsentation der fünften