DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China 22.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China

- Expansion of exclusive sales of SFC hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells to Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam

- Start of sales activities in China

- Prospective further expansion of sales activities in the Asia-Pacific region

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 22, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, significantly expands its sales territory.

Together with Toyota Tsusho, SFC Energy brings the environmentally friendly and powerful hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cell systems around the EFOY series to further Southeast Asian country markets. From now on, Toyota Tsusho will exclusively distribute the units in Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. At the same time, sales activities will start in the world's largest market for sustainable technologies: China.

SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho are pursuing their joint strategy with high implementation speed. After signing the exclusive distribution and partnership agreement in November 2020 and the largest single order for 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for the Japanese market, the next milestone has now been reached within a short time by expanding into further Asian markets.

A further step in the expansion of the international sales strategy is the interlocking of the competences of both companies. The long-term aim is to further develop the markets in Southeast Asia and China using a joint team of experts with a targeted sales volume of approx. EUR 100 million by 2025.

"Expanding our presence in the Asian market is an important cornerstone of our growth strategy. The joint decision of Toyota Tsusho and SFC Energy enables us to serve customers locally even closer and more efficiently, as well as to drive further growth. Our market-leading expertise, combined with Toyota Tsusho's broad reach, creates unique synergies on the path to a low-carbon society," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.