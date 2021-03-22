THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE IMPACTED SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short (ISIN: IE00BLS09P63) (the “Impacted Securities”)

This notice relates to the Impacted Securities issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 November 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the Impacted Securities are referred to in this notice as the “Impacted Securityholders”. Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as used in the Base Prospectus.

Summary: A Compulsory Redemption Event occurred on 8 March 2021 in respect of the Impacted Securities.

In accordance with the Conditions, the Issuer is required to designate a Compulsory Redemption Date for the Impacted Securities.

This notice provides information on the Compulsory Redemption Date and other important dates relating to the redemption of the Impacted Securities.

Background:

The Issuer notes pursuant to Condition 8.6(A) of the Impacted Securities that a Threshold Event Date occurred in respect of the Impacted Securities on 16 November 2020. This Threshold Event Date occurred when the Price of the Impacted Securities fell below 500% of the Principal Amount of the Impacted Securities.

The Issuer further notes that on 8 March 2021 (“8 March Threshold Event”) the Price of the Impacted Securities fell below 200% of the Principal Amount of the Impacted Securities; the 8 March Threshold Event being more than 60 calendar days after the Threshold Event Date on 16 November 2020. Accordingly, a Compulsory Redemption Event has occurred in accordance with Condition 8.8(B) of the Impacted Securities.

C. Designation of Compulsory Redemption Date

Impacted Securityholders are hereby notified that pursuant to Condition 8.8(B) of the Impacted Securities, the Issuer is designating a Compulsory Redemption Date in respect of the Impacted Securities. The Compulsory Redemption Date will be 22 April 2021. All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.